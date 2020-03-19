Census taking continues despite coronavirus concerns

1  of  79
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Census taking continues despite coronavirus concerns

News

Directors say they've been working to ensure residents and those conducting the canvas remain safe

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Directors with the U.S. Census Bureau say they are pressing ahead with this year’s count in spite of growing concerns of the coronavirus.

Directors say they’ve been working to ensure residents and those conducting the canvas remain safe.

The first round of mailings has already been sent, and there are ways to respond even if no one from the Census Bureau ever actually comes to your door.

“When you receive the invitation to respond, in it will be information on how to go online to access the tool to respond to the 10 easy questions. Some people will actually receive a questionnaire,” said Michael Cook, Jr., of the Census Bureau.

Directors say residents can respond to the survey by phone, online or through direct mail. They hope most will respond by early April and have information compiled by the end of this year.

If you haven’t received a mailing, go to 2020Census.gov or call the toll-free number.

