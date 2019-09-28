Celebrity chef hosts cooking classes in Ontario Co.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Food Network star and celebrity chef Nancy Fuller was in Geneva and Canandaigua this past weekend to host cooking classes and book signings.

Fuller is most popularly known for her appearance on the Food Network’s hit shows “Holiday Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship.”

Many might recognize Fuller as the host of the seven-season in-kitchen show “Farmhouse Rules.”

Fuller is originally from the Hudson Valley and she’s an advocate for hardworking farmers in the region and has been promoting the farm-to-table lifestyle since before it was a movement.

Fuller hosted a weekend full of cooking demonstrations, a VIP cocktail hour and dinner event, and meet-and-greet book signings of her cookbook, “Farmhouse Rules: Simple, Seasonal Meals for the Whole Family.”

Those who attended were able to cook side-by-side with Fuller in the hands-on classes end enjoy wine pairings from the region.

The cooking classes and book signings will take place in Canandaigua at New York Kitchen on Sunday, as well. To register click here.