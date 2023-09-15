ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which means “the head of the year.”

Rosh Hashanah is a two day holiday starting at sunset and lasting until the end of the day on Sunday.

“You’re here to review your life, to take stock of this past year, and to do the process called Shuvah, which in essence means ‘to return’ — to return to that more pure essence of your soul, to perhaps return to that more innocence of your younger years, and to try to make some solutions about the behavior you’re going to have for the coming year,” said Temple Beth El Senior Rabbi Leonardo Bitran.