Celebrate ROC Women’s Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s ROC Women’s Fest is set for this Saturday, August 17 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Rochester.

The City of Rochester event is sponsored by MVP Health Care. Kara Osipovitch, the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Rochester, and Yvonne Donnelly from MVP Health Care discussed what’s on tap this year and the idea behind the festival Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The City was trying to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary in New York State of women getting the right to vote three years ago so we came up with the idea of the ROC Women’s Fest,” explained Osipovitch. “You know we are a city of festivals and events, and we said – hey, we are also the home of Susan B. Anthony and the Suffrage movement and why don’t we have an annual event that celebrates local women in all of our historical accomplishments and all of the entrepreneurial spirit we have here in women-owned businesses and things so ROC Women’s Fest was born and it’s three years strong and it’s growing and changing every year and it’s really becoming a highlight in our portfolio of the summer.”

Osipovitch said there will be plenty to do this Saturday. “This summer we’re focusing on fitness, beauty, shopping, and really – like I said – highlighting and giving an opportunity to local small female-owned businesses and gyms, and all of that. We have a full day of free fitness so women should come ready to move. You can bring your yoga mat. You can come comfortable and there’s a wide range of classes you can take from yoga to a barre class to boxing to ballet Africana so we have something for everyone, something for all abilities and levels of fitness. And if you don’t feel like doing fitness there’s also tons of other stuff you can do. You can shop. There’s a beauty tent sponsored by Neat Salon and just food and drink too!”

In addition to the fitness opportunities, there will be a health component with mammogram screenings. That’s part of why Donnelly said the ROC Women’s Fest is a great fit for MVP Health Care. “Obviously as a health insurance company it’s a great fit and when Kara calls and says – would you want to be involved in a Women’s Fest in the City of Rochester – we said absolutely. We’re all about being dedicated to making healthy happen in our community and you can see that by a variety of different things that we do so we just felt like it was perfect for us to come out, empower women, and be a part of the community. That’s very important to us at MVP Health Care.”

Want to learn more about this year’s ROC Women’s Fest? Here’s a link to the event website.