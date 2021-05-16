CDC recommends schools continue face masks, social distancing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended Saturday that schools continue following COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

The recommendation comes in the same week the CDC issued new guidelines regarding masks for fully vaccinated people indoors as well as approving the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12.

Among the recommendations from the CDC for schools are the continuing use of face masks by all students and school staff, social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning school facilities.

“Regardless of the level of community transmission, it is critical that schools use and layer prevention strategies,” the CDC wrote.

Nearly all schools in central Ohio moved to some form of in-person learning in March.

