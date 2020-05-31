1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

CBS Minnesota photographer released from custody after being struck with rubber bullet and arrested

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – Tom Aviles, a photographer with CBS Minnesota station WCCO was struck with a rubber bullet and arrested while covering the intensifying protests Saturday night. Police officers forced him to the ground as they arrested him, according to video of the arrest taken by the station.

Aviles was released shortly before 11 p.m. CT, CBS Minnesota said. 

An officer yelled for him to “get back” and more officers descended on him as he said “where do I go? I’m from WCCO.” As he backed away from the protesters, Aviles said “OK, OK” and called for his producer. Officers then forced him to the ground and handcuffed him as he said “I’m not fighting.”

Producer Joan Gilbertson, who was with him, told CBS Minnesota the patrolman said “You’ve been warned, or the same thing will happen to you. Or you’re next.”

Gilbertson said she had her hands up and said, “Don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me.”

At a late-night news conference, Minnesota Commissioner of Corrections Paul Schnell called Aviles’ arrest “regrettable” and said that because of the nature of the protests and police tactics, “it’s difficult” to identify journalists — although Aviles is heard on camera identifying himself. Schnell said they “want to get those people released, because we know and value the importance” of journalists. 

CBS Minnesota was covering the fifth night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday he was activating the National Guard in response to the protests, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a citywide curfew of 8 p.m. 

Floyd died after a white officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleaded with air.  Four officers have been fired and one, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protests have erupted in cities nationwide, with some turning violent. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss