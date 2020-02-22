Cayuga Indian Nation seizes several properties, demolishes buildings in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga Indian Nation seized and destroyed several buildings in Seneca Falls on Saturday morning.

According to a release posted by the Cayuga Nation, the Nation used tribal law to seize property that was taken from them in 2014. The release also said they detained seven people.

The Cayuga Nation said the reason why they destroyed the buildings was, “To eliminate certain public safety issues, and [the Nation] does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward.”

The action comes just one day after an announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued housing assistance to grants to Native American tribes include $287,984 to Cayuga Nation.