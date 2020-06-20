Catholic Diocese of Syracuse files for bankruptcy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR) – The Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bishop Douglas Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse, made the announcement Friday afternoon. The announcement came two days after a law firm filed 32 new law suits against the diocese accusing former diocesan priests of sexually abusing children.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the Syracuse Diocese estimates that it has a total of roughly $37.7 million in assets and about $37.8 million in liabilities. There is the concern that the liabilities could grow due to more claims arising under the New York Child Victims Act (CVA).

New York State’s CVA expanded the opportunity for those alleging abuse to bring action against their abusers, regardless of whether the statute of limitations had expired. From the time the CVA took effect, the diocese has been hit with around 100 lawsuits by those who alleged past abuse and seek damages.

In addition, the diocese has received notices from other claimants who have not yet commenced lawsuits. The Diocese anticipates that as many as 150 or more individuals may file abuse claims.

Some of the allegations of sexual abuse are against priests who served in parishes in the Utica area.

Under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the court will set a deadline for sexual abuse survivors to file a claim in bankruptcy court. Some of the CVA claims will be covered by insurance, according to the diocese. However, it is expected that some insurance carriers will deny or raise defenses to the coverage.

The Diocese of Syracuse joins more than two dozen Catholic Dioceses and Archdioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy, including the Diocese of Buffalo and the Diocese of Rochester.