1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Catholic Diocese of Syracuse files for bankruptcy

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR) – The Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bishop Douglas Lucia, Bishop of Syracuse, made the announcement Friday afternoon. The announcement came two days after a law firm filed 32 new law suits against the diocese accusing former diocesan priests of sexually abusing children.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the Syracuse Diocese estimates that it has a total of roughly $37.7 million in assets and about $37.8 million in liabilities. There is the concern that the liabilities could grow due to more claims arising under the New York Child Victims Act (CVA).

New York State’s CVA expanded the opportunity for those alleging abuse to bring action against their abusers, regardless of whether the statute of limitations had expired. From the time the CVA took effect, the diocese has been hit with around 100 lawsuits by those who alleged past abuse and seek damages.

In addition, the diocese has received notices from other claimants who have not yet commenced lawsuits. The Diocese anticipates that as many as 150 or more individuals may file abuse claims.

Some of the allegations of sexual abuse are against priests who served in parishes in the Utica area.

Under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the court will set a deadline for sexual abuse survivors to file a claim in bankruptcy court. Some of the CVA claims will be covered by insurance, according to the diocese. However, it is expected that some insurance carriers will deny or raise defenses to the coverage.

The Diocese of Syracuse joins more than two dozen Catholic Dioceses and Archdioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy, including the Diocese of Buffalo and the Diocese of Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss