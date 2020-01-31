Casinos gear up for big sports betting weekend

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have bet on the Superbowl before, but this year you can do it legally, and very close to Rochester.

This past summer, New York became one of many states that legalized sports gambling. This was after the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on betting. Now, there are 11 sports books in upstate New York where you can legally place your bet.

All 11 are expecting one of their busiest days for sports betting this Sunday, and they’re gearing up for the big day.

Lance Young is the general manager of Del Lago Resort and Casino, and he says they’re ready for the crowds.

“We’ve got some overflow areas over by the food court with TVs and sound and everything set up ready for a packed house,” said Young.

At casinos like Del Lago, bettors not only get a chance to pick their game favorite, they can also choose over under on total points scored and wager types of plays.

“Everything to do is real simple, put your bets in and hopefully you win. I love it though, the thrill of it,” said Willie Lundy, a sports bettor.

Seats at Del Lago’s sports lounge have sold out. There will be standing room only spaces available for people to watch the game.