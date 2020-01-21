Casino Night for Boys and Girls Clubs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester will host its Casino Night on Friday, February 7 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

This is the fourth year of the popular fundraiser to support the programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester.

The Presenting Sponsor for Casino Night is Power Management, along with fellow sponsors Merzbach & Solomon, P.C.; Modular Comfort Systems; Nairy Mechanical, LLC; Premium Mortgage; Nixon Peabody LLP; The Steve Wrobbel Team; Insero & Co. CPAs; and T. Bell Construction.

Board member and event chair Bart Chacchia discussed what’s on tap this year Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The first hour will be a cocktail hour mixer, to get to know everybody and get comfortable,” said Chacchia. “Then we’ll open up the casino floor to all the games, the casino games that everybody loves – roulette, blackjack, craps, poker. It’s always a lot of fun and we’re hoping to get a lot more guests this year.”

High rollers will play for gaming chips (with no cash value) that can be turned into raffle tickets for various prizes on display that evening.

Chacchia said the proceeds support a variety of offerings for club members. “Their accelerated reading program is a long term project that they’ve had around for years, and they’re very good at that. They’ve got a few new projects that they’ve started this year – a STEM project that they’ve been working on. That’s developing and doing very well. STEM is the kind of up and coming curriculum for just about any educational center so they’re really excited about that. They also started a financial program for their high school members, which has been very successful since the summertime.”

For more information and tickets visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester website.