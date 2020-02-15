Casa Larga hosts Ice Wine & Culinary Festival

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Casa Larga Vineyards hosted its 12th annual ice wine celebration on Saturday afternoon in Fairport. The festival featured New York State wineries that produce traditional ice wine and an interactive culinary experience with foods inspired by or made with ice wine.

The event had wine tastings, wine and food parings, live music, an outdoor Luv Shack, and more this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Local celebrities were able to take over the bar at the outdoor Luv Shack during the event to mix up the official festival ice wine-infused cocktail. Rather than sit-down educational seminars, the upstairs area hosted the Ice Club.

Attendees got to learn about traditional ice wine versus artificially iced wine and meet winemakers.

Casa Larga said, “In order to qualify as a true ice wine, the wines must be produced from grapes that have been frozen on the vine, not picked and then artificially frozen.”

The vineyard also said that the frozen grapes must be picked within hours of the first sustained freeze. The grapes are pressed outside in freezing temperatures to keep the water in the fruit from melting.

Because of this labor-intensive and weather-dependent production, not many wineries attempt to make authentic ice wine.