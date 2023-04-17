ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor and writer Cary Elwes will be visiting Rochester this fall.

The man known for roles such as Westley in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw movies will be speaking at the Kodak Center on Friday, September 29.

The event will start with a 7 p.m. screening of The Princess Bride, after which Elwes will discuss life on set of the 1980s classic. His talk will be moderated by News 8’s very own Adam Chodak.

Tickets start at $30 plus fees, representatives said, and go on sale Friday, April 21. There will also be options to purchase Meet & Greet tickets.