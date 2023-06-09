ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RCSD School No. 33 officials sent a letter to staff Friday, saying three cars drove onto a field during student dismissal.

School leaders say no one was injured, and 911 was immediately called. According to Rochester police, the vehicles fled before officers got to the scene.

The Rochester City School District took steps to protect campuses against similar incidents in May, after a car sped along the sidewalk outside James Monroe High School and another car jumped a curb at the School of the Arts.

The RCSD has not responded to a request for comment.

School No. 33 car incident (photo courtesy Heather O’Reilly)

