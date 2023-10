ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carlson Road in Rochester received a makeover on Wednesday!

News 8 staff in the area noticed caution tape in the area as crews worked to pave the road.

In a post to social media, Comedy at the Carlson confirmed the road was being paved.

“This is great news for our customers as well as our vehicles,” they said.

Carlson Road runs between Humboldt Street and Blossom Road.