Caring Music Group fights ALS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Caring Music Group is back with “Next to You” this Saturday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at The Clover Center for Arts and Spirituality.

Proceeds will go to Hearts for ALS New York to help local families struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Mary Kay Doyle and John Yavonditte of The Caring Music Group discussed the upcoming performance and the group’s origin Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s one that goes back to my time in high school some 40 years ago,” said Doyle of the story of The Caring Music Group. “It began as a group of three parishes getting their youth together to perform musical numbers with Sheila Walsh as our director. It helped us, got us off the streets, gave us something to do, and gave us an audience who cheered us on and gave us the support. So that’s where it got started back in the 70s.”

Doyle explained the group re-emerged after a reunion about eight years ago. “One reunion show led to another and here we are today,” she said.

There will be hors d’oeuvres and drinks before “Next to You” takes the stage. “It’s an original musical comedy cabaret written by Tony Falzano,” noted Yavonditte. “We did premiere it back in May. It tells the story of a Scottish family from their young years all the way up to being married 55 years. There are some light moments in there. It is a musical comedy so there’s a lot of surprises and fun gags in there. The costumes are fun – great moments. So please come out and enjoy it. It’s really a lot of fun.”

As part of the fundraiser for Hearts for ALS New York, there will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction items as well. Get your tickets at the door, or ahead of time online by visiting The Caring Music Group website.