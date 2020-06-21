Caretaker falls asleep, 3-year-old leaves apartment

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a 3-year-old child who was playing near the roadway unsupervised in the town of Canandaigua at Woodland Park Circle late Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominik Skyner fell asleep while being the child’s sole caretaker. As a result, the 3-year-old left the apartment and was found playing by the roadway.

Deputies charged Skyner with endangering the welfare of a child and issued Skyner with an appearance ticket and was released.

Skyner is due back in Canandaigua Town Court to answer to the charge at a later date.