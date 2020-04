ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Keeping people on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic is a big part of the relief money aimed at small and mid-sized businesses through the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by the President.

Lynn Mucenski-Keck, a partner with The Bonadio Group, discussed how the CARES Act can help business owners Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

For more information, visit bonadio.com/covid-19.