ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2nd annual Youth Job Fair was at East High School Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Assemblywoman for the 136th district, Sarah Clark. Clark said that last year’s job fair was successful, exceeding their expectations for it.

Clark said a teen’s first job gives you confidence and independence. She adds that teens will be able to have money in their pockets to be able to enjoy their summers.

“As a mom of two teenagers myself, I know a job can really just be a difference maker,” Clark said. “Plus, you make all these connections and are able to build on it for your next job, you next opportunity. It really just creates a whole pathway to wherever you may want to go.”

Teens had opportunities to meet with companies like Walmart, T-Mobile, YMCA of Greater Rochester and even the Rochester Police Department.

Clark says that if anyone missed the job fair today, feel free to reach out to her office, or reach out to Rochester Works to make a connection, and possibly get interviews set up.