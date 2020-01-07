ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You’re invited to attend the RochesterWorks! Career Conference and Job Fair this Friday, January 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Monroe Community College Flynn Campus Center in Brighton.

John Premo, the Director of Community Business and Services for RochesterWorks!, and Rosa Smith-Montanaro, a Workshop Specialist, discussed the event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s our largest event that we run each year,” said Premo of the Career Conference and Job Fair, now in its twelfth year. “We partner with the Monroe County Department of Labor, MCC, and ACCES-VR, and right now we have 70-plus businesses. We could have filled that room with a hundred or more businesses. There’s really a demand for jobs and opportunities. And the nice thing is, if you look at the businesses that are going to be there, it’s really a cross-section. There are large, there are small, there’s varying industries, varying occupations. I think there’s something for everybody, whether you’re looking for your first job or you’re unemployed and you’re looking for a job or maybe you’re working and looking for something different. It’ll be there for you.”

Two workshops will be held to assist job seekers. “One is about ‘2020 Capture the Vision’ and it’s helping people get their head in the right place, maximizing your mind and optimizing your potential so that you work that room properly,” said Smith-Montanaro. “You have to think more optimistically. You can’t buy into some of those old beliefs – like who’s going to want to work with me at my age or any of those things that we do to ourselves. And then our other workshop is ‘Let’s Get Social’ – how to use social media to follow up with people to engage, what to say when you are talking to them in different platforms.”

Social media has changed people’s ability to job search said Smith-Montanaro, but face-to-face connections are still king. “One of the things to be aware of is 48% of jobs are actually given because someone referred them internally. So it’s not because they weren’t qualified, it’s how they found out about a candidate. So when you go off and apply like everyone else you’re with hundreds of people, but when someone internally refers you, you have an opportunity to have a conversation. And social media is a great place to make sure that people are aware of who you are and what you do.”

Before you go, Premo said it’s a good idea to visit the RochesterWorks! website. “It really is a benefit. If you go to the website, you’ll see it scrawled across the front of our site – they can link to a page that’s dedicated to this event. It provides them with all the companies that will be there, all of the workshop information, registration, the jobs. If you’re savvy and you’re smart, you’re going to go and apply in advance of the event. Now when you’re showing up, you’re saying – hey, look, I’ve applied. I’m here to make that impression. I want you to know that I’m the one that you should hire.”