Cardi B’s signature ‘Okurrr’ denied trademark

(CNN) Cardi B said it’s her famous catch phrase.

But The Blast reports Cardi B’s trademark request for the phrase “Okurrr” has been denied.

The “I Like It” rapper applied for a trademark for the phrase back in March.

Cardi B was going to use it on paper merchandise, such as posters and cups.

It was also expected to be used on a clothing line.

According to court papers obtained by The Blast, U.S. Patent and Trademark officials determined the phrase was a “widely used commonplace expression.”

This, after the office learned the Kardashians, as well as Cardi B’s fans, have been using the phrase for years.

According to People Magazine, the phrase was first used by a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race.