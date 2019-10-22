Car stolen during large fight on Darwin Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for information from the public after a large fight broke out in Rochester resulting in a car being stolen.
Police were called to Darwin Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a fight and a person struck by a car.
Investigators learned no one was hit by a car, and the group involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived.
It was during this process that a car was stolen.
Police are asking the public to call 911 with any information.