Car stolen during large fight on Darwin Street

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for information from the public after a large fight broke out in Rochester resulting in a car being stolen.

Police were called to Darwin Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a fight and a person struck by a car.

Investigators learned no one was hit by a car, and the group involved in the fight fled the scene before police arrived.

It was during this process that a car was stolen.

Police are asking the public to call 911 with any information.

