Car show fundraiser to honor veterans and support those with Alzheimer’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Atria Brighton hosted the 2nd annual Honor Flight and Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day fundraising event and car show on Saturday.

The event helped support Honor Flight Rochester and raise funds to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Finger Lakes Classic Car Club and other classic and antique car club members in the Rochester area, including the Genesee Valley Antique Car Society, showcased their cars.

The event was free to the public and also had live music by Country Rain, food, drinks, dancing, and other family-fun activities.