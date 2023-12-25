ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Remington St. and Clifford Ave for a two-car crash Monday afternoon.

According to RPD an initial investigation revealed that a 1997 Honda sedan was heading south on Remington St. when it lost control. This caused it to strike a parked 2015 Mitsubishi sedan on the east curb of Remington St. The Honda rolled over after the collision.

Officers say there were no reported injuries and the driver of the Honda fled the scene. The investigation is continuing, anyone with information is asked to please call 911.