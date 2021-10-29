Car pulled out of water in Charlotte Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to Charlotte Friday evening, after a car went into the water.

According to Rochester police, someone called 911 shortly before 8:00 p.m. to report that a vehicle had gone into the water near the boat launch on River Street.

When Rochester firefighters got to the scene, they determined no one was inside the car.

Police say a number of other agencies responded to the scene to make sure no one was injured or otherwise needed help.

The blue vehicle was pulled out of the water shortly after 9:00 p.m. The investigation into exactly what happened continued into the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.