Car pulled out of water in Charlotte Friday evening

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to Charlotte Friday evening, after a car went into the water.

According to Rochester police, someone called 911 shortly before 8:00 p.m. to report that a vehicle had gone into the water near the boat launch on River Street.

When Rochester firefighters got to the scene, they determined no one was inside the car.

Police say a number of other agencies responded to the scene to make sure no one was injured or otherwise needed help.

The blue vehicle was pulled out of the water shortly after 9:00 p.m. The investigation into exactly what happened continued into the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss