Car full of teenagers hits Montana officer

BILLINGS, M.T. (WROC) – A Montana police officer is recovering after having been struck by a vehicle that was being driven by a 14-year-old boy from Billings on Saturday shortly after 1 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said the driver had five other teenagers in his vehicle at the time of the incident.

BPD said one officer was giving commands as the vehicle was stopped in Billings in the area of Bernard Street and Monard Road. The driver headed straight towards him and the other responding officers.

The officer who was struck suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance transported him to a local medical facility for surgery.

Lt. Brandon Wooley said all six of the occupants fled on foot and then were apprehended. The five passengers were girls from Billings and their ages range from 13 to 16.

The driver was remanded into youth services and was charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.