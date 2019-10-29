Car crashes into apartment in Penfield, police search for driver

PENFIELD, NY (WROC) – Police are looking for the driver who crashed into an apartment living room in Penfield around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Eulojio Rivera was parking his 2019 Black Nissan Rogue in front of his apartment in Wexford Place in Penfield. Rivera mistakenly stepped on the gas instead of the brake, and drove the vehicle into the living room area of his apartment.

There was a heavy fire department presence at the apartment building on Monday evening after the crash.

Rivera’s wife and 7-year-old grandson were home at the time of the crash, as well as Rivera’s 25-year-old son Joshua Rivera. Following the crash, Rivera exited the vehicle and his son Joshua entered the vehicle in his place. Joshua Rivera backed out of the apartment building and fled the scene.

The vehicle is registered under license plate number “1171PH.” The vehicle sustained front end damage.

Police were also present at the scene. Monroe County Sherrif’s Office asks anyone with information on Joshua Rivera’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, but the apartment suffered “extensive damage” according to authorities. The residents of that apartment, as well as an upstairs tenant, have been displaced. The Red Cross will be providing assistance in placing both families, and the structural damage will be evaluated more thoroughly on Tuesday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Joshua Rivera has multiple warrants out for his arrest not pertaining to this incident. Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of either the vehicle or Joshua Rivera is asked to call 9-1-1.