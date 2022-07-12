ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dealers are struggling to put cars on their lots and that makes car buying very different from just a few years ago.

Brad McAreavy, President of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association, puts the blame on computer chips.

“There’s a semiconductor computer chip shortage that plays a heavy role in the production of new cars, with a lot of technology in your car operationally, and all the amenities,” he said. “They’re all largely computer driven.”

He shares that this is a big issue across the industry, and is affecting all manufacturers — including those selling used cars.

“Because of the shortage on the new car side, it sort of bleeds over into the used car side because people are holding on to their used cars longer. For example, leasing customers. They might be holding on to their used car longer cause there’s not a new car out there.”

If you’re looking for a car — whether new or used — he recommends a couple of options.

“On the new car side I would look at it as an opportunity to order a vehicle and the benefit of that you can order it anyway you want it,” McAreavy said. “On the used car side it just requires a lot of research on a consumer’s part. if there’s a certain make and model that you’re looking for I would highly recommend they go online and search either a deal website or an aggregated website. “

He suggested visiting websites such as Cars.com or Car Guru.