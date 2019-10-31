Car crash sets off house fire in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y.N (WROC) — A car carrying two people crashed into a home and set off a house fire just south of East Main Street in Bloomfield on Wednesday night.

Police said the car appeared to roll several times before hitting the house and then bursting into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via mercy flight and is in stable condition. The passenger of the car was able to walk away.

Everyone inside the house was upstairs at the time, and they were able to rush outside. The home, however was destroyed.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.