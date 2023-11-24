ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Farmington Fire responded to a car crash in the town of Farmington Friday at a McDonald’s on State Route 96.

According to deputies, A 17 year old driving a 2017 Ford Escape pulled out of the McDonald’s parking lot in front of a 2018 Honda Accord. In the Honda were 27 year old Raymond Sims of Geneva and 24 year old Juleena Alicea of Newark who were sent to F.F. Thompson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There was also a 15 year old passenger in the Escape who was uninjured.

The 17 year old driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way and Sims was cited for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.