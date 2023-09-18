ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man is creating positive energy and encouraging others to pass it on.

Scott Bowman started his journey with the Saint Jude’s push-up challenge, and he says it has evolved ever since then. The push-up challenge asks folks to do 100 push ups a day to raise money for the children’s hospital.

Bowman has continued the tradition. Whenever someone yells “cap give me 20,” he drops and does 20 push-ups. He says the point of all of this is simply to spread joy.

“I like to see positive energy,” Bowman said. “I like to see people doing positive things in their community with one another. Even if it’s just carrying out groceries or just saying hi to someone you can clearly see is in need of a hi, just be nice and be good natured and in return I’ll give you push-ups.”

If you see Bowman around, he encourages anyone to challenge him.