ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The legal battle to sell marijuana in parts of New York continues. A judge put a ‘pause’ on the entire rollout due to a case in Ulster County where a debate is ensuing over how these licenses to sell legal pot are obtained.

Just like any other farmers, growers of legal cannabis need to get their crop to market, there’s a shelf life of about a year for marijuana. But with far too few places to sell to, companies are taking a hit.

Jeremy Jiminez heads up Honest Pharm Co. in Newark. On tens of thousands of square feet, they grow cannabis, but locally there are very few stores to sell that crop.

“If more dispensaries don’t open up, Honest Pharm’s not going to survive,” said Jiminez.

Whatever is getting worked out now, he says the courts better move quickly.

“One is the shelf life. Secondly, it’s the lack of moving our product to the legal dispensaries.”

One of his new customers was supposed to open Saturday. Now, who knows? Per pound, he could sell to stores for a good chunk of change. Jiminez though is already selling the cannabis off for processing into other products, like gummies; a far lower payday.

“I would get typically around $2,000 a pound, versus $250 a pound going to processing,” he said.

Senator Jeremy Cooney took to Twitter saying he’s “really disappointed” to see these retail licenses continued to be held up, adding the region cannot afford continued delays and the state needs to “move forward with the full licensing process.”

Jimenez said this journey for the state to get this right has been four years too long. “I continue to push through. This is not for a normal person. This has been a struggle,” he said.

Senator Cooney’s office did tell News 8 they are working on new legislation to figure this all out. That judge in Ulster County putting a pause on everything is asking everyone to return to the table in two weeks’ time.