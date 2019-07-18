Candlelight vigil held in honor of those who have died of AIDS in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — On Wednesday night, the Rochester Victory Alliance held its second annual candlelight vigil to honor those in Rochester who died from AIDS.

The event was held at Highland Park’s AIDS Memorial Garden where many gathered in remembrance of their loved ones. There are 30 trees planted in the garden dedicated to victims of the virus, made possible by donations from friends and families of those lost.

“For me, I’ve been positive for over 30 years and I consider myself very lucky because of that, said Local Activist Bruce Whitmore. “I’ve lost two partners and over a dozen friends over the years and my big thing is I was lucky, the medications work well for me, but I don’t want those who have died to be forgotten about, to honor those as well as look for the future and what we can do about aids.”

The memorial garden is available to the public 24 hours a day, as a place to reflect as well as remember those who have passed.