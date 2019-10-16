Cancer survivor says B.R.A. team helped her feel beautiful again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- October is breast cancer awareness month, and every year leaders at the University of Rochester Medical Center pick one day to focus on a new discussion, what happens after breast cancer.

BRA day focuses on Breast reconstruction awareness. Doctors and survivors talked about what it means to live after treatment.

Jo-anne Paratore was diagnosed a year and a half ago. She underwent a Bilateral mastectomy and worked with doctors at URMC throughout her treatment.

She says she’s here today to let women know there is still life after treatment.

“That is just a means to an end, get your disease to become cancer-free but than work on you and be the most beautiful you can,” said Joanne Paratore, survivor.

Paratore thanks Dr. Howard Langstein and his team for their work both during and after treatment.

She joked at this event that she looks better now than she did before. For some women going through treatment- this can be a sign of hope.

National reports show About 1 in 8 U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dr. Langstein says as treatments are getting better, his team is focusing on Life after treatment.

“Women are going to survive after breast cancer. And so they need to get back to that state of living before. And we want this just be a little hicup in their lives so it’s not something that’s going to divert them or derail them off their lives,” said DR. Howard Langstein, chief of the division of Plastic surgery at URMC.

“We can make a shape so that women can clothe probably and go along, get back into their job and feel like their life hasn’t really changed,” said Dr. Langstein.

The work at URMC is focusing on techniques that treat patients while not changing their daily lives.

For Paratore, this is what drew her to the team and something she thinks is essential for treatment.

“The process that I went through it that they kinda separated the two. This is what we need to get you well but this is what we need to do so that you can feel well about yourself and it’s a duality and I think a lot of women forget that,” said Paratore.

“Every other woman needs to understand you got the rest of your life,” said Paratore.