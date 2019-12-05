Cancer screening colonoscopy can save lives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed when you should have a colonoscopy and what the procedure entails Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“A colonoscopy is a screening test for colon cancer,” Dr. Harp said. “A screening test is basically a test that detects something before it becomes a major problem and while something can be done about it. So a colonoscopy actually not only looks for cancers, but it looks for pre-cancers. So pre-cancers can be removed and prevent the problem completely.”

Dr. Harp said that generally, people should start getting screened at age 50. People with a family history of colon cancer might be recommended to start earlier.

There are alternatives to a colonoscopy, but Dr. Harp said they come with a word of caution. “The trouble with those other screening tests is that they really only detect cancer, not pre-cancers. So a colonoscopy really is a little bit better test because it can detect and remove pre-cancers to prevent cancer from developing in the first place.”

Dr. Harp explained the procedure basically involves a scope, a small tube being put through your rectum all the way through your large intestine. In order for the gastroenterologist to be able to see what’s going on, the bowl has to be empty. A preparation kit is provided. “People pretty much have to just drink clear liquids for 24 hours or so before and might have other directions about what they can and can’t eat for a few days before,” he said.

Dr. Harp acknowledged the procedure is uncomfortable. “Most gastroenterologists will offer sedation,” he said. “But many people opt to have no sedation and sort of watch what’s happening. It’s uncomfortable for about 10 minutes. It feels like bloating, cramping, and then that sort of gets better. So talk to your gastroenterologist about that.”

He added, “After effects – if you have sedation, you might be groggy. Even if you don’t, you might sort of feel a little bit woozy and you really should have somebody else there to meet you and take you home afterward, in case you’re not feeling so well.”

If you have any questions about the procedure, Dr. Harp said plan to schedule a conversation with your primary care physician.