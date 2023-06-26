ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Cancer centers nationwide are trying to deal with shortages of drugs critical to cancer and chemotherapy treatments. Earlier this month, a study said centers are looking for alternatives to help patients fight cancer. But how are we faring at home?

In short, Doctor Dan Mulkerin with the Wilmont Cancer Institute said we are doing okay compared to other places across the United States. At least right now.

Both of these drugs, carboplatin and cisplatin, are used to help treat cancers like prostate, lung, and breast, as well as leukemias.

Mulkerin said right now, in the U.S., there are not as many companies making the products that are needed. Just one factory closing down for any extended period can be a hit to the system.

“The biggest challenge right now is the drug called carboplatin and the drug called carboplatin has a substitute called cisplatin. That was the first change that was made across the country, and now the cisplatin supplies are also getting short,” he said.

He said we’ve had shortages over the past decade, but this is concerning because these drugs are used for so many common cancers. He says the strategy is to find places that have reasonable alternatives. Then, shift that therapy for patients from the short supply of drugs, reserving them for those needing them the most.

“I’d say we’ve been selecting therapies on the basis of who does or who does not have good alternatives. And if people do not have good alternatives, then we’ve been offering those, and that has been successful for us in comparison to other institutions.”

Mulkerin said to resolve this, the federal government needs to decide if they want to import cancer drugs from other countries. Mulkerin also said insurance companies play a role in resolving this problem by agreeing to cover alternatives or not.