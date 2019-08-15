Cancer concerns from sun exposure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Dominick DeFelice of Highland Family Medicine discussed the dangers of sun exposure and when too much could lead to a cancer diagnosis Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The UV light that sunlight contains is the dangerous part and the part that causes skin damage – specifically the UV-B radiation,” explained Dr. DeFelice. “In the short term, when that sunlight hits our skin it can cause redness, inflammation, sunburn. That might happen at a day at the beach for example. Over longer periods of time, it can cause sunspots, age-related wrinkles. So you’ll see those in the sun-exposed area of the face, the neck, backs of the hands, backs of the arms. And the long term thing that we worry about is skin cancer.”

Dr. DeFelice said there are three types of skin cancer; basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and the more dangerous one melanoma. He added there are three ways to protect our skin from the sun. “One is chemical barriers, so sunblock. One is physical barriers, like the UV protective clothing or hats that you see. And then another one is avoiding going out during the brightest parts of the day. When picking a specific sunblock, you want something SPF 30 or higher. You want something that says broad-spectrum. It’ll say that on the bottle. And then something water and sweat resistant.”

There are special considerations for infants and young children. “The National Medical Guidelines say that infants younger than 6 months should not be wearing sunscreen,” noted Dr. DeFelice. “It’s best to just get them in the shade or keep them from the outside. If they’re outside and sun exposure is unavoidable, you want to use an SPF 15 barrier. And then for infants and young kids, something with an inorganic filter. It will say that on the bottle as well – something like zinc-oxide.”

Dr. DeFelice said doctors will be pretty good at identifying basal cell and squamous cells – those are more localized and easily treated. “There are certain rules for lesions if we’re thinking about melanoma,” he cautioned. “They’re the A, B, C, D and E rules so they’re easy to remember, and the more of the characteristics that a lesion has the more likely that it is melanoma. A is asymmetry, so a lesion that’s not a perfect circle or a perfect oval is more likely to be melanoma. B is an irregular border so if it’s just squiggly around the outside edges and not really a defined thing that is more likely. C is color variation within the lesion, so it has some darker patches, some lighter patches. D is diameter over .6 centimeters or 6 millimeters, so larger things tend to be melanoma. And then E is evolving so changing colors, size, shape over time. If it has one or more of those qualities you might want to get it checked out.”