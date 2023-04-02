ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been canceled due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

Sunday’s game will not be made up as the teams do not face off again in the first half of the 2023 season, a spokesperson for the Red Wings said.

Fans have the opportunity to exchange their tickets to Sunday’s game for any future home game during the 2023 regular season.

Tickets for the remaining 72 home games can be purchased here or by calling 423-WING.