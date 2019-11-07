Canandaigua VA granted $176 million for repairs

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been granted more than $175 million for renovations.

The funding is for phase two of upgrades at the center.

Two buildings will be demolished to create a new upgraded center. Several other buildings on the property will be repaired.

Construction is set to begin in 2020.

The funding comes from the U.S.Army Corps of Engineers. Including the money given to start phase one of construction.

The Canandaigua VA has received over $300 million for repairs and renovations.