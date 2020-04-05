Canandaigua sports courts close due to lack of social distancing

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – City officials in Canandaigua have closed all basketball courts, tennis courts and pickleball courts on Sunday morning.

This move came after what officials say was due to the lack of social distancing within the city’s parks.

Canandaigua closed all of its playgrounds on March 27.

“There has also been an increase in litter in City Parks. Residents and visitors are reminded that our City Parks are carry-in, carry-out. We also ask that all visitors to our parks remember to clean up after dogs and refrain from using the dog waste bag the City provides and leaving it on the ground,” Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said. “We all want the City Parks to stay open for people to have an outlet to get fresh air and go for walks during this challenging time, but ask all visitors to please be respectful.”