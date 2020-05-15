Canandaigua sites reopening

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Finger Lakes Region gradually started reopening its low-risk recreational venues on Friday as a part of first of four phases of reopening in the City of Canandaigua.

The Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said construction can resume. Manufacturing and Wholesale Trades can reopen.

“All are required to have plans in place to ensure the safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst employees and customers,” Goodwin said.

Additionally, tennis courts at Baker Park, the Canandaigua Canine Campus, pickleball courts at Sonnenberg Park and the skate park at Jefferson Park will reopen.

Playgrounds and basketball courts will remain closed until New York State gives the City of Canandaigua the go-ahead to reopen.

Goodwin said the public restrooms at Baker Park reopened Friday. The restrooms at Kershaw Park and the City Pier will remain open.

The restrooms at Northeast Park will remain closed. Per CDC guidance, public restroom facilities are cleaned once per day.

