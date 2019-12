Canandaigua Police are asking for help identifying a person involved in “criminal mischief”.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a person involved in what they described as criminal mischief on November 27.

Canandaigua Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Officer Jeff Carr at (585) 396-5035 or JMC807@canandaiguanewyork.gov.

Information can be provided anonymously.