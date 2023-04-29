BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in the town of Bristol late Friday morning.

When deputies arrived to the scene they located a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been heading eastbound on Tilton Road when the vehicle exited the northside of the highway and then struck a tree head-on.

The Bristol Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

Deputies identified the driver as 34-year-old Brian Smead of Canandaigua and said he was the only occupant in the vehicle. Smead was pronounced deceased at the scene.