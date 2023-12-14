ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested Saturday, accused of masturbating in front of a 7-year-old boy inside a grocery store. Police believe more victims have yet to come forward.

Paul Goodrell, 54, exposed himself, masturbated in front of the child, and tried to lure the boy away from his guardians, according to the Canandaigua Police Department. Officers found him inside the same grocery store the day after the alleged incident.

Police also said Goodrell damaged his parole-issued ankle monitoring bracelet while being taken to the police department. He was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators said video surveillance from the grocery store shows there were more victims. Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Jeremiah Welch at jwelch@canandaiguanewyork.gov.