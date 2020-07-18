Canandaigua junior baseball player tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, a baseball is shown on the grass at the Cincinnati Reds baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, FIle)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Public Health confirmed on Friday that a member of the Canandaigua Junior Baseball team tested positive for the coronavirus.

OCPH says those who had in-person, unmasked contact with child, while they were within 6 feet for at least 10 minutes, from July 12 to July 16 are considered contacts.

The child last practiced with the team on July 11 and was not experiencing any symptoms.

According to OCPH, teammates do not meet the definition of “contact” and will not need to be in mandatory quarantines.

“Team sports and group activities can increase the risk of exposure,” OCPH said. “Taking simple precautions while interacting in groups can effectively decrease the risk. These include frequent hand washing or use of alcohol hand cleansers, wearing masks in public, maintaining 6 feet of space between yourself and others and staying home if you are experiencing symptoms.”

Those with questions can call OCPH at (585) 396-4803.