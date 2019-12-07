Canadian family mistakes Pirate Toy Fund gifts for Freebies

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The Ontario county Sheriff has closed the case on toys taken from a donation box at Eastview Mall.

In a statement from the Ontario County Sheriff, the people seen in the video taking donated toys from the Pirate Toy Fund have been located.

An investigation between the Ontario County Sheriff’s office and the Ottawa Police Department determined that the family, from Canada, thought the box was offering free toys to the public and that is why they took them.

After contacting a representative from the Pirate Toy Fund it was agreed that the family would donate money to the Toy Drive to make up for the lost items.

The Sheriff went on to say that the family we’re extremely apologetic about the misunderstanding.