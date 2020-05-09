Can COVID-19 survive on my cellphone?

1  of  76
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (AP) – Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.

To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables. Tech companies said you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.

You can gently use disinfectant wipes, like Clorox wipes, or anything with 70 percent alcohol to clean your device.

Phone carrier AT&T recommends wringing out disinfectant wipes before using them on a phone.

Paper towels work, too, if you spray them with disinfectant. Google said you can dip a cloth in soap and water to clean off your phone.

