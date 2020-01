ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owners of the regional pizza chain Cam’s Pizzeria are due back in court on Monday.

Carmelo and his wife Rosanna Calascibetta, the owners are accused of failing to report nearly $5 million in sales over the course of four years.

They’re charged with over 70 felony counts each — ranging from grand larceny to fraud.

