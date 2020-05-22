Campgrounds rolling out new safety guidelines as they get ready for a busy memorial day weekend

Canandaigua, NY(WROC)— At the Rochester, Canandaigua Campgrounds of America, guest are stills coming out for the memorial day weekend but they will have to follow some new safety guidelines.

Campers here are happy for the extra safety precautions-saying they give them peace of mind as they try to enjoy time with family.

“I feel extremely safe with the owners they have gone really beyond what they needed to do to accommodate this virus,” said Kim Escoffery-Volz live in Henrietta.

The pool at KOA is brand new, but no families will be allowed to jump in just yet.Other recreation activities, like the paddles boats and events will limit people to take into account social distancing.

The campground is at full capacity for the weekend, but the biggest difference this year, no outside guests allowed.

“It might change how they’re doing they’re gathering but i think people are so ready to get out you know we have rules that we hand out when people come in that say no large gatherings,” said John Arsenault, owner of KOA.

Other campgrounds like Bristol Woodlands is making similar changes. They are also packed for the weekend, saying the had to turn away people because of the demand. Owners say the closure of state parks might have pushed people to come to these smaller campgrounds.

“So far things are really good everybody wants to get out and get some fresh air and what not,” said Ken Hansen, owner at Bristol Woodlands. “We did receive a few that we’re going to go to the state parks and we picked them up”

And even with the packed campgrounds, families are keeping in mind social distancing.

“You can still practice more the social distance, there’s more room when your home your kinda of more confined,” said Escoffery-Volz.

Both those campgrounds are hoping that the crowds will bring back some of that business they may have lost, but otherwise they’re just hoping families can get out and enjoy the weather.