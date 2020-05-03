Campers have online parties in new virtual summer camp

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Summer Camps could look a little different this summer, and with COVID-19 ending the school year and limiting large groups, places like Camp Stomping Ground in Saratoga Springs, are adapting to COVID-19 and taking the sleep away experience online.

“Thinking about the people in our community, worried about our kids being home from school, keeping busy, having fun, and giving parents a break honestly,” said Allison Klee, a camp director.

The Hometown Stomping Ground is a new virtual summer camp kids can join right from home,. Parents and kids can go to the website, look at the weekly schedule and register for a free class, held through zoom.

“Having kids come on and talking about how life feels different for them right now, things their doing at home to keep busy and having fun, we might do an activity where we wrote a letter to someone and help them with that and then we also are doing dance parties having frozen parties and baking,” said Klee.

There hour long sessions offers different activities for campers ages 6 through 16, around 10 campers are in each group and leaders say the online face to face platform still allows kids interaction with friends.

“We can still provide real connection and give kids a place to have fun even if it ends up being online this summer,” said Klee.

Hometown Stomping Ground is holding two more virtual sessions.

The sleep away camp has not been canceled for the summer just yet, as leaders wait for guidance from the American Campers Association and Centers for disease control.

Parents and campers can register here, https://hometownstompingground.org/register