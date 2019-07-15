Camp Invention comes to Webster to inspire students

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer vacation is a time for kids to play in the sun, explore, and hopefully continue learning.

That’s the goal of Camp Invention, which aims to inspire K-6 students to become innovators and inventors.

The nationally recognized camp is in Webster this week. It focuses on teaching the students about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

Kids explore computer coding, running a business, deep sea fossils and everything in-between. Counselors want the kids to look up to innovators as real heroes.

“Our theme for this camp is supercharged, so we’re talking about invention superheroes, people who invented things that kids use everyday, are the kind of superheroes we want them to emulate. You know, of course every kid knows Captain Marvel, but do you know the guy who invented the camera that they use in football games?” said Camp Invention director, Dave Gorski.

The camp runs until Friday, July 19 and is being held at Webster Schroeder High School.

The week-long summer camp is in its seventh year.